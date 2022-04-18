Alliance on Aging helps seniors on Tax Day deadline in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)--For many in California, today was the last day to file your taxes without a penalty.

The Alliance on Aging in Monterey County assures tax season is a little less stressful for senior citizens at no cost.

“Some of our seniors are on a limited income. Social security may be a small pension. They don’t have the extra money to pay 3 or 4 hundred dollars for a very simple return.

They have been providing tax assistance for over 40 years and on Monday volunteers were present in Salinas to help older folks file on time.

“Seniors are terrified of taxes. They’ve always heard that the IRS is going to take their house away from them. They’re going to take their bank away from them. We can provide a service and make them happy and make them realize they’re okay. We’ll take care of them.”

The Alliance on Aging helps refund around $1.8 million dollars a year to members of the community.

Fortunately those who didn't do their taxes Monday will have until Tuesday to finish them with no added penalty.

The Franchise Tax Board said "due to a service disruption to our Web Pay application, we are extending the deadline for all payments due on April 18, 2022, to April 19, 2022. Payments received by April 19th at 11:59 PM PDT will be considered timely."