King City Police warn of scam call using their phone number

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The King City Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam using their phone number to gather people's personal information.

Last Wednesday a victim said they received a phone call from an unknown woman claiming to be a detective with the King City Police Department.

The caller ID showed up as the number from the King City Police Department's main office, according to police.

The unknown caller told the victim that she was investigating a case of identity theft involving the victim.

She asked them to withdraw all of their money from the bank and take it to the local Bitcoin depot and deposit it to clear their identity.

The victim did as told and later realized she had fallen victim to a scam.

The King City Police Department wants to remind the public to be careful about giving personal information or giving money to a person or institution.

The police department will never ask a community member to pay for police services.

If you feel like you have received a similar scam call or any suspicious call, reach out to the police or the Monterey County Communications Center at 831-385-8311.