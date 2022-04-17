‘This land is in blood’: A Ukraine village digs up the dead

By CARA ANNA and EMILIO MORENATTI

Associated Press

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — On a quiet street lined with walnut trees was a cemetery with four bodies that had not yet found a home. All were victims of Russian soldiers in this village outside Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. Volunteers dug them up one by one on Sunday two weeks after the soldiers disappeared. This spring is a grim season of planting and replanting in towns and villages around Kyiv. Bodies given hurried graves amid the Russian occupation are now being retrieved for investigations into possible war crimes. More than 900 civilian victims have been found so far.