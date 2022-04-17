Pope leads crowds in 1st outdoor Easter Mass since pandemic

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass for the public in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. The pontiff, who has a knee problem, limped badly as he stepped out to reach an altar set up in front of the main entrance of St. Peter’s Basilica. Tens of thousands of people packed the square and a nearby boulevard. Easter is Christianity’s most joyous feast day. But for the pope, the war in Ukraine has weighed on his heart. After Mass, Francis will deliver a geopolitical speech from the basilica’s balcony overlooking the square. Meanwhile, in Britain, the Archbishop of Canterbury exhorted Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.