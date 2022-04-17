Police: 2 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh party shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and several more are injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning. Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened during a party at a short-term rental property in the city’s North Side. Authorities say that there were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage. Police say arriving officers saw people fleeing the scene and trying to escape by jumping out of windows. At least 11 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital. They were not yet identified. There is no information on any suspects at this time. An investigation is ongoing.