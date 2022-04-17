Nevada ‘Motorcycle Mama’ celebrates 102nd birthday on Harley

DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — A 102-year-old northern Nevada woman known locally as “Motorcycle Mama” celebrated her latest birthday on the back of a Harley Davidson. Velma Thornburgh’s daughter organized the trek on U.S. 50 east of Carson City with a local motorcycle club. Born April 10, 1920, Thornburgh of Dayton used to ride with her father when she was young. Her 77-year-old daughter Sandra Bell said her mother traditionally made an annual trip on her birthday until recent years due to COVID-19. Her wish was to go on one more trip this year and she ended up feeling like she was “the queen of the day.”