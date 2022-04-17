Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukrainian’s Lviv

By ADAM SCHRECK and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions apparently caused by missiles have struck the western city of Lviv as Ukraine braces for an all-out Russian assault in the east. Plumes of thick, black smoke were seen rising over Lviv, where local officials said five missiles struck Monday morning near railway facilities. They said emergency services were responding and no casualties have been reported. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, where resisters and civilians are holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels. Capturing the ruined port city would free Russian troops for a new offensive in the east and fully secure them a land corridor to Crimea.