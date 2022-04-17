Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO

Associated Press

It’s a convergence that happens only rarely. Judaism’s Passover, Christianity’s Easter and Islam’s holy month of Ramadan are interlapping in April with holy days for Buddhists, Baha’is, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus. The springtime collision of religious holidays is inspiring a range of interfaith events. A trolley carrying Buddhists, Christians, Muslims among others will make stops at different houses of worship in Chicago later this month. Muslims across the U.S. are also inviting people to interfaith iftars so they can break their daily fasts in community with their non-Muslim neighbors. Other holidays coinciding this April include Sikhs’ and Hindus’ Vaisakhi, the Jains’ Mahavir Jayanti, the Baha’i festival of Ridvan, and the Theravada Buddhist New Year.