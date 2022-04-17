Greek police: Migrant shot dead while crossing from Turkey

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a migrant has been killed by gunfire at the Greek-Turkish river border while she and several others attempted to cross the river separating the two countries. It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the shot that killed the woman on Saturday night. Greek police were patrolling the area where the Evros River narrows and through which many migrants attempt to cross, according to a police statement Sunday and additional information provided to The Associated Press by a police officer on condition of anonymity. The officers spotted numerous migrants on the Turkish side shortly before 9 p.m. when gunfire erupted.