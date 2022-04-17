Dutchman Dylan van Baarle wins Paris-Roubaix for 1st time

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Dylan van Baarle timed his attack well on the final cobblestone sections to win the Paris-Roubaix race for the first time. The 29-year-old Dutchman rides for the Ineos Grenadiers team and won in 5 hours, 37 minutes after 257 kilometers (159 miles) of grueling racing. His average speed of 45.8 kilometers-per-hour (28.4 miles-per-hour) was a record. Belgian Wout van Aert edged a tight sprint to finish second ahead of Swiss rider Stefan Kung in third. They were both 1 minute, 47 seconds behind Van Baarle. This was by far Van Baarle’s biggest win and he milked the applause upon entering the Roubaix Velodrome alone.