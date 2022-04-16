State Police: Pregnant woman shot, mother and child in critical condition

By Anna Muckenfuss

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A woman and her child are in critical condition following a shooting in Saginaw early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around midnight near Mason Street and Brockway Street. Investigators say the 17-year-old pregnant victim was shot while inside a vehicle.

State Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both the victim and child survived the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

