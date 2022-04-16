Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol

By ADAM SCHRECK and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have renewed missile strikes on Kyiv and intensified shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. It’s an apparent strategy to hobble Ukraine’s defenses in preparation for what is expected to be a full-scale Russian assault in the east. These attacks and others scattered across the country were an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat. The port city of Mariupol remains under siege. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia “is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there.” He says Ukraine needs more heavy weapons from the West immediately to have any chance of saving Mariupol.