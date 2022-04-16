Professor’s saga highlights nationalists’ reach in Israel

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli computer science professor was awarded Israel’s highest honor a year ago. But Oded Goldreich only collected the Israel Prize this past week after the Supreme Court struck down attempts by Israeli nationalists to strip him of the recognition due to his opposition to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. The year-long affair has shined a light on attempts by nationalist forces in Israel to impose their narrative on mainstream Israeli life and to stifle opposing views. The narrative sees the West Bank and its Jewish settlements as part of Israel and ignores the occupation. It has become increasingly entrenched in Israel, endangering prospects for Palestinian statehood.