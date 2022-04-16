North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has successfully test-launched a newly developed tactical guided weapon. The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch, which it said would bolster the effective operation of the country’s tactical nuclear forces. South Korea’s military said it had detected two projectile launches from the North’s eastern coastal town of Hamhung on Saturday. The launch was the latest in a spate of testing activity by North Korea that outside experts say is meant to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal and increase pressure on its rivals amid stalled diplomacy.