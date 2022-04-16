Granlund’s goal, assist lead Predators over Blackhawks 4-3

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Eeli Tolvanen, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, winners of two of three. Filip Forsberg had two assists. The Predators entered the day in the top wild card spot in the tight Western Conference race for the playoffs. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and Dominik Kubalik and Riley Stillman also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for Chicago, losers of nine of 10. Alex DeBrincat had two assists.