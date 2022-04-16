Biden to host Southeast Asian leaders for May 12-13 summit

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian nations in Washington next month for a summit. The May 12-13 gathering is part of an effort by the administration to show the United States is committed to being a partner with the Indo-Pacific region. The summit will also commemorate 45 years of relations between the U.S. and the group of countries known as ASEAN. Its members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The summit had been planned for late March but the leaders sought a postponement due to scheduling concerns.