The City of Marina to start construction on Reservation Road

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police would like to remind people about the upcoming maintenance work on Reservation road beginning April 19.

Reservation Road from Blanco Road to Imjin Parkway will be worked on from April 19 to April 20.

Reservation Road from Salinas Avenue to California Avenue will be worked on from April 20 to April 21.

Lane closures and parking restrictions can be expected from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during road repairs.

Maintenance work includes spot removal of pavement and repaving, crack sealing and restriping.