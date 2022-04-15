Suns guard Shamet misses practice with left foot injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet didn’t practice Friday because of a left foot injury. The Suns have the NBA’s best overall record and are preparing for the first round of the playoffs against either the Clippers or Pelicans. Shamet has been one of the team’s top players off the bench, averaging 8.3 points per game. The Suns have one of the deepest rosters in the league, which is a big reason they broke a franchise record with 64 wins this year.