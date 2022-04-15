Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks

By ADAM SCHRECK, ROBERT BURNS and YESICA FISCH

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians have been discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. Most were shot dead, and police say that signals they were likely “simply executed.” The jarring toll comes as Moscow is threatening renewed missile attacks on the capital in response to alleged Ukrainian aggression on Russian territory. That warning follows the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirms was hit by at least one Ukrainian missile. Russia continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also continues in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol and elsewhere.