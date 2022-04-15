Orioles edge Yankees 2-1 on bases-loaded walk in 11th

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aroldis Chapman walked home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees. The Yankees didn’t score in either extra inning, and Baltimore finally pushed its automatic runner across in its half of the 11th. Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutiérrez drew one-out walks against Clarke Schmidt. Then Aroldis Chapman came on and struck out Cedric Mullins before walking Ramón Urias on a full count. New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Tom Hallion at the conclusion of the game.