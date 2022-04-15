Missing wallaby found hiding in bush near zoo exhibit
By BETH CAMPBELL
Associated Press
The wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week has been found hiding — nearly in plain sight. Zoo spokesperson Jessica Faulk says Honey Bunch was hidden under a bush right behind the exhibit in an area that had been searched several times. Faulk says a curator happened to see some tracks Friday morning and followed them to Honey Bunch. She says the animal was taken to the zoo’s hospital and was being evaluated by a veterinarian, who gave him a clean bill of health. The wallaby and other animals were moved from their exhibits when a creek overflowed during storms Wednesday night.