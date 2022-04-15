In France’s election, a meaty issue unites Jews and Muslims

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is alarming both Muslims and Jews in France with a pledge to regulate the ritual slaughter of animals if she is elected. She frames her measure as an effort to end animal suffering. She wants animals to be stunned first. But Jews and Muslims, who for religious reasons eat meat from animals that aren’t stunned before slaughter, say they feel targeted. Some Jews say that such a law might force them to leave France. A Muslim shopper says her family would revert to illegally slaughtering animals in their bathroom. Critics say Le Pen’s plan is a discriminatory ploy to win votes, and hypocritical because she is not opposed to hunting or bullfighting.