Dave Stewart still waiting for number to be retired by A’s

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One of Oakland’s all-time greats is still waiting for the number retirement ceremony he was promised. Right-hander Dave Stewart, now 65, found out in August 2019 the club planned to retire his No. 34 jersey, then it didn’t happen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season or last year. The former World Series MVP and four-time 20-game winner posted on his Twitter account this week some apparent frustration with his hometown team, saying he had no idea what was happening. 

Associated Press

