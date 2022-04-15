Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen in muted trading as markets closed for Good Friday and other holidays. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney and Hong Kong were among markets observing holidays. Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks fell on Wall Street as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks. Much attention was focused on the drama surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Investors are watching corporate earnings for signs on consumer spending.