A’s put Piscotty on COVID-19 IL, 3 others on restricted list

TORONTO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 injured list and put catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. Players are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.