2 people dead after shooting in Soledad, police searching for 4 suspected shooters

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE April 15th 11:41 p.m.-- Soledad Police initially told KION a preliminary investigation revealed a dispute over child visitation led up to the shooting. However, they said that may now not be the case and are looking at other possible motives.

Soledad Deputy Chief of Police Fred Lombardi told KION it received reports of a shooting on the 200 Block of Eighth Street Friday night.

Lombardi said three people were shot, with two being dead on scene.

Greenfield Police are on scene assisting with the investigation.

Lombardi said the shooting happened at one house.

Detective Sergeant Justin Mattkey with the Soledad Police Department said they know there are for four shooters. Police said they know the shooters left the scene in a vehicle and they're working to figure out who the suspects are and where they went.

ORIGINAL STORY

In their preliminary investigation, Soledad Police said a dispute over child visitation led up to the shooting and that the suspect allegedly shot family members.

People who live nearby said the scene is still active and that Eighth Street is blocked off as the investigation continues.

Police said the suspect has not been apprehended at this time.

This is a developing story.