Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking on behalf of Lyoya’s family, on Wednesday called for the officer in the shooting to be fired and prosecuted. State police are investigating. Crump and Lyoya’s family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.