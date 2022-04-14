Vancouver replaces Montreal as Canada 2026 World Cup site

By The Associated Press

B.C. Place in British Columbia, Vancouver, has been added as a proposed site in Canada to host matches at the 2026 World Cup along with Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto. FIFA made the annoucement nine months after Montreal dropped out when the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. Eighteen U.S. stadiums in 17 areas are bidding for the event, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three cities in Mexico are bidding. FIFA has targeted mid-May for announcing site selections.