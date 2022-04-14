UK clears 6th COVID shot despite canceling deal for doses

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have authorized a coronavirus vaccine for adults made by French drugmaker Valneva. The U.K. is the first country to authorize Valneva’s vaccine, which is also under review by the European Medicines Agency. Britain’s medicines regulator said Thursday that the two-dose vaccine is intended for adults ages 18 to 50. The vaccine is made with the decades-old technology used to manufacture shots for flu and polio. The U.K. government scrapped an agreement with Valneva in September to purchase at least 100 million doses, saying at the time that British regulators probably wouldn’t clear the shot. Valneva said Britain canceled the deal because of supply concerns.