Taylor Farms keeps seasonal workers in mind following fire

Salinas, Calif. (KION) Thursday afternoon, light smoke could still be seen smoldering from what's left of the Taylor Farms facility. The fire, not only impacted several businesses and residents in the area, but thousands of workers who were supposed to start at that very facility on Monday, April 18th.

Some Taylor Farms employees witnessed the four-alarm fire firsthand, even playing a significant role in the firefight.

"They were instrumental in helping our Salinas Police Department drone team identify where the chemicals were," said Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig, during Thursday's press conference.

Others watched, wondering what's next? "Right now, we have to wait to see what they tell us,” said Adan Gutierrez, Taylor Farms worker.

Especially workers who were looking to make the seasonal move from Yuma, Arizona to Salinas.

"The food service facility at the Abbott Street location has about 1200 employees," mentioned Rachel Molatore, Taylor Farms Director of Communications.

Until the facility can be rebuilt Taylor Farms says, their employees are covered, making sure they have shifts and a place to work.

"It's an ongoing situation in different scenarios and we're communicating with employees directly. So I take this very seriously, you know, to find ways to take care of the employees,” added Molatore.

Fortunately, if need be, Taylor Farms has a network of facilities across North America to help with employee placement and the day-to-day operations. In return, Taylor Farms has had its own outpouring of support.

"We're extremely grateful for the local responders, the community outreach. I mean, the local responders ensured that any personnel on-site were safe. The surrounding area of the community was safe. So we're very, very thankful and grateful," Molatore.

For workers who would have been making the move from Yuma to Salinas, the plan is to continue operating from that Yuma facility. As for the Taylor Farms products, the company said they don't anticipate any interruption in food production or distribution.