LEADING OFF: MLB celebrates Robinson 75 years after debut

By The Associated Press

Players across the majors will don Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 — and all of them in Dodger blue this year — for the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s big league debut. The Dodgers, of course, will be at home in Los Angeles, facing the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred will host an event for youth baseball players from the city in Times Square with special guests Ken Griffey Jr., Mariano Rivera, CC Sabathia, Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Butch Huskey. Also, the Guardians are set to reintroduce themselves to the city of Cleveland with their home opener against the San Francisco Giants.