County moves to ban for-profit displays of human remains

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in Portland, Oregon, has unanimously moved to ban the for-profit display of human remains. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the move came Thursday after the body of a Louisiana World War II veteran — whose wife thought she donated his body to science — was dissected last year in front of a paying audience at a Portland hotel. The ordinance is expected to be formally approved next week and institutes a $1,000 fine per violation, per day. County attorney Rob Sinnott says those who violate the ordinance must turn over any resulting profits. Displays of human remains for “legitimate ceremonial and educational purposes” are exempt.