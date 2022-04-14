Charlie Rose reemerges with first interview since firings

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalist Charlie Rose has reemerged by posting an interview with investor Warren Buffett on his website — Rose’s first public work since his career imploded in November 2017 after sexual misconduct charges. Rose wrote that the 75-minute interview was “a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.” The interview was focused solely on the 91-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman, one of the richest men in the world. Rose lost his PBS talk show and his job at CBS’ morning show after The Washington Post wrote about allegations of misconduct, including groping women and walking naked in front of them.