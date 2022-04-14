Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were married Thursday in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence. The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building. Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms. The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives and Bollywood stars. The groom belongs to Bollywood’s popular Kapoor clan, which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s. The bride also belongs to a Bollywood family. Her father is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother is a former actress.