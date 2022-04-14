Awaiting Much-Needed Moisture

WEATHER STORY

As we approach the end of the rainy season, the weather returns to its more active phase. Fresh on the heels of recent rains, we’ll have at least 3 more days with rain chances in the next week. The first system will arrive late early Thursday, impacting mostly the northern half (Monterey Bay northward) of our viewing area with periods of light rain. Another system will arrive on Saturday with potentially more widespread impacts. Rain looks to remain light to moderate at best, however. Another system may follow after Easter Sunday, arriving late Monday into Tuesday. All the while, expect cool conditions with occasional bouts of wind.

AIR QUALITY as of 6:15AM: GOOD for all areas

Taylor Farms Fire: Through the end of the day today, the fire will continue to produce smoke which will add particulate matter to the air. This may cause local air quality to become more moderate. Breezy conditions late this afternoon may also push smoke further inland.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of light rain from Monterey Bay northward. Occasional showers/sprinkles possible south of the bay, though less likely over the inland south. Slightly warmer but still cool with highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds pick up in the valleys during the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Widespread showers will briefly sweep the Santa Cruz area as well as much of coastal Monterey County shortly after dark before tapering off prior to sunrise. Some low clouds are possible into the very early hours of the morning around Monterey Bay. A potential shift in wind direction around sunrise may compromise humidity values.



Friday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and mainly 60s to around 70ºF inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Extended: The next system arrives on Saturday with moderate winds and light to moderate rain. It is a fast-mover, so overall precipitation will be limited. We’ll try out with seasonably cool temperatures on Easter Sunday. Another system approaches Monday and may bring some light rain to the region on Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”