Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

The Biden administration is releasing hundreds of strategies it is taking or will take to boost racial equity across the federal government. The strategies being announced Thursday are the product of an executive order President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office. The Democratic president ordered the government to advance racial equity and make government fairer for everyone, including historically underserved communities. More than 90 federal agencies, including all the major Cabinet departments, are releasing more than 300 strategies. The strategies include improving language access to help people with limited English proficiency and helping low-income households access programs to save energy by weatherizing their homes.