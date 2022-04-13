Suspect in Brooklyn subway train shooting has been arrested, officials say

Originally Published: 13 APR 22 03:58 ET

Updated: 13 APR 22 14:04 ET

By Pervaiz Shallwani, Shimon Prokupecz, Laura Ly, Artemis Moshtaghian, Kristina Sgueglia and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) -- [Breaking news update, published at 1:57 p.m. ET]

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was arrested by patrol cops in the East Village neighborhood of New York on Wednesday, three law enforcement officials told CNN.

[Original story, published at 1:05 p.m. ET]

The 62-year-old man who police initially described as a "person of interest" in the Brooklyn subway shooting was declared a suspect Wednesday after investigators determined he purchased the gun recovered at the scene, law enforcement officials said.

An intensive hunt is underway for the man, identified as Frank James, who police say is responsible for Tuesday's attack.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN that the gun evidence was the turning point in elevating him from a person of interest to a suspect.

