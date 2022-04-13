Skip to Content
Stars on Ice back after pandemic with Olympic, world champs

By BARRY WILNER
AP Sports Writer

When Stars on Ice, uh, hits the ice Friday night in Estero, Florida, it will be for the first time in two years. Spicing up the tour: an Olympic gold medalist and two world champions. The 24-city tour was idled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returns with Beijing winner Nathan Chen and pairs world champs Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in the cast. The skaters are as eager to entertain as figure skating fans are eager to watch.

