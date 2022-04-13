Project Veritas says US seized staffer info as part of probe

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative group Project Veritas says the Justice Department had secretly obtained from Apple and Google personal information as part of an ongoing investigation into how the organization received a diary purported to belong to President Joe Biden’s daughter. The organization said it had recently learned from Apple and Google that the department had issued nine subpoenas and warrants between November 2020 and March 2021. The group says the requested materials included payment information and browsing history. Spokespeople for the Justice Department did not return emails seeking comment.