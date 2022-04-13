Police: Student stabbed at middle school dies from injuries

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Tonight, the KCPD provided an update and confirmed one student has died from his injuries after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The student’s name has not yet been made public.

The police department said detectives are continuing to work on the investigation tonight and will present the case to prosecutors.

According to the police, the two students involved were boys in either seventh or eighth grade. The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, but ultimately died due to those injuries.

The student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police had said.

Kansas City Public Schools released the following statement:

Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) is currently working with the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) to investigate an emergency situation at Northeast Middle School.

This morning, KCPS and KCPD responded to an incident at Northeast Middle School, where a student was suffering from a stab wound. The school was placed on lockdown while the student was transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The student is in critical condition.

At this time, our students are safe, and we are working directly with Northeast Middle School families on reunification plans and an early dismissal. We are in the process of dismissing students now.

We will be coordinating with KCPD to share information as it’s available throughout the day.

The following communication was shared with our staff and KCPS families this morning:

Dear KCPS families and staff,

We need to share information about an emergency situation at Northeast Middle School. At this time, our students are safe, and we are working directly with NEMS families on reunification plans for an early dismissal.

Around 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Kansas City Police Department responded to an incident at Northeast Middle School, where a student was suffering from a stab wound. The school was placed on lockdown while the student was transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The student is in critical condition.

KCPS is working with law enforcement to investigate what happened. This is an evolving, emergency situation, and we expect new information will become available throughout the day. We know there will be considerable media attention, but right now, our goal is to communicate first with our families and staff.

Your student’s safety at school is our number one priority. Today and tomorrow, we will be providing additional information and counseling support to students and staff who need help processing today’s events.

Please keep our NEMS students, families and staff in your thoughts today. We are committed to keeping you informed as we can throughout the day and following few days.

