Neighbors back Ukraine, demand accountability for war crimes

By ADAM SCHRECK and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. Wednesday’s trip comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his offensive until its “full completion.” In the Odesa region, Gov. Maksym Marchenko says Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva — the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet — and caused “serious damage.” Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine — it say ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire.