Gunman fires shot through apartment door

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn, New York (WABC) — Police are searching for the man who fired a shot through an apartment door in Brooklyn.

It happened on Monday at 12:18 a.m. near South 3rd Street and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg.

Three men entered the building, but one went on to the fourth floor.

Video shows the man knocking on the door of the apartment and then moments later firing a shot through the door.

The round entered the apartment, where a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were home at the time.

The bullet was recovered from the upper part of a couch.

The three men then took off from the building on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.