Gamel 3-run homer, Hayes’ 4 hits lift Pirates over Cubs 6-2

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes went 4 for 4 a day after getting a big contract and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 for a two-game series split. Kevin Newman hit a two-run triple in the third for the Pirates, who went 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position, a day after going 0 for 10. Seiya Suzuki was 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the fourth. He is 6 for 20 (.400) with three homers and nine RBIs in six games.