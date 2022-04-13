France’s Le Pen warns against sending weapons to Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has warned against sending any more weapons to Ukraine. She also called for a rapprochement between NATO and Russia once Moscow’s war in Ukraine winds down. Le Pen is an outspoken French nationalist who has long ties to Russia. She is seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in France’s April 24 presidential runoff. On Wednesday, Le Pen pledged to pull France out of NATO’s military command and dial back French support for the whole European Union. Her domestic critics and France’s EU partners both worry that a possible Le Pen presidency could undermine Western unity as the U.S. and Europe seek to support Ukraine and end Russia’s ruinous war against its neighbor.