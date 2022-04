HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)--Hollister Police arrested a person for a DUI Wednesday morning after rolling their car over at Hillcrest Cemetery.

According to police the driver drove around the cemetery and turned it "into a racetrack."

They were arrested with a blood alcohol content of .18%, said police.

Police said that around 12 or more resting places were damaged when the car rolled into a field of graves.