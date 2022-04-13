Colombia president: evidence implicates ex-soldiers in Haiti

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Colombian President Iván Duque says there is evidence and testimony that seriously implicate “practically all” of the former Colombian soldiers being held in Haiti in the assassination of that country’s president, Jovenel Moïse. In an interview with The Associated Press, Duque said Wednesday that the arrested ex-soldiers still need to be tried. But, he adds, “clearly, based on the testimony of many,” it is evident “that there is a level of implication” in the July 7 killing of Moïse. Duque struck a harsher tone than in the past regarding the 18 ex-Colombian soldiers held in Haiti since shortly after Moïse was shot to death in his home in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.