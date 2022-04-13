Chemical weapons use from Syrian war stokes Ukraine’s fears

By ZEINA KARAM

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Legal and moral taboos were shattered with the use of chemical weapons during Syria’s civil war. Hundreds were killed in poison gas attacks widely blamed on President Bashar Assad’s forces under the protection of his chief ally, Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Several years later, concerns are growing that such weapons could be used in Ukraine, where Russian forces have been waging a devastating war. As the conflict drags on, Western officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have warned that Putin could deploy chemical agents. Analysts say that the Syria civil war set a horrific precedent for the use of such weapons.