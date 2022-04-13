95-year-old woman used bathtub to shelter from possible tornado

By Brett Rains

CHARLESTON, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — “We have a storm cellar out behind the house, but we didn’t have time to get to it,” said Sue Neissl, after tornado warned storms hit the Charleston area Monday night.

Neissl sheltered in her bathtub. She told 40/29 News she credits the stone house her late husband built more than 70 years ago for keeping her and her family members safe.

“We heard really loud noises. We saw on TV, the weather channel, we were watching 40/29 and they said, get to shelter. So, my mother-in-law grabbed my 95-year-old grandmother and threw her in the bathtub,” Carla Woods said.

“Well, I’m glad she did, might have got blown away if she hadn’t,” Neissl added.

Woods and her daughter took shelter inside a closet.

“As soon as we got in there we heard the loud sound. It might have been a small tornado, but to us, it was very scary. My 3-year-old daughter, Cassady, she was very brave. She’s like, we’re playing hide and seek. She was fine. I was crying and she’s patting me on the shoulder saying, it’s OK. She was my support,” Woods said.

The storm toppled nearby trees, but fortunately, none fell on the family’s home.

Franklin County Emergency Manager Rick Covert told 40/29 News storm warning sirens were not working when the tornado warning was issued Monday night in Charleston. Crews worked on the sirens Tuesday and Covert said they have been repaired and are now functioning properly.

There were no storm-related injuries reported to officials.

