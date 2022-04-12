Wade scores on 9th-inning grounder, Angels top Marlins 4-3

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-runner Tyler Wade slid home when Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled Max Stassi’s grounder in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels swept a two-game interleague series with a 4-3 victory over Miami. Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Jack Mayfield had an RBI triple for the Angels, who went 3-3 on their season-opening homestand. Jazz Chisholm hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh and Jesús Luzardo had a career-high 12 strikeouts over five innings in his season debut for the Marlins, who lost four of five on their season-opening California road trip.