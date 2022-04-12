Skip to Content
News
By
April 12, 2022 11:52 PM
Published 11:40 PM

Results roll in for Pacific Grove’s Special Election

PACIFIC GROVE Calif. (KION) The results are rolling in for Pacific Grove's special election on whether to increase the city's sales tax from 1% to 1.5%.

The city would use the extra revenue to fund public safety, enhance infrastructure, and invest in community facilities.

As of 11:15 p.m. 60.59% of the voters have voted "YES" to Measure A in Pacific Grove to raise the sales tax. 39.41% voted "NO".

KION will continue to monitor the results.

News
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Rosenthal

Sarah Rosenthal is the Evening Producer and Fill-in Anchor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content