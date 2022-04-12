Results roll in for Pacific Grove’s Special Election

PACIFIC GROVE Calif. (KION) The results are rolling in for Pacific Grove's special election on whether to increase the city's sales tax from 1% to 1.5%.

The city would use the extra revenue to fund public safety, enhance infrastructure, and invest in community facilities.

As of 11:15 p.m. 60.59% of the voters have voted "YES" to Measure A in Pacific Grove to raise the sales tax. 39.41% voted "NO".

KION will continue to monitor the results.